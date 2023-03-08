Masters of the Universe: Revolution Casts Melissa Benoist As Teela

When Masters of the Universe: Revolution premieres on Netflix next year, Teela will have a new voice. Deadline is reporting that former Supergirl star Melissa Benoist will portray Teela, and take over the role from Sarah Michelle Gellar, who previously played the character in Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Revelation proved to be somewhat divisive among Masters of the Universe fans because He-Man died early in the series and Teela essentially became the main character. He-Man/Prince Adam eventually returned to life, but Teela remained the co-lead throughout the series. Teela even became the new Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, following the death of her mother, the previous Sorceress.

Adam and his alter ego, He-Man, are both voiced by Chris Wood, Benoit’s husband, and her former co-star on Supergirl. Mark Hamill will also reprise his role as Skeletor. Kevin Smith remains attached to the follow up series as a showrunner.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the Revolution family as another bold and fearless heroine,” said Benoist in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

Revolution will take place sometime after the events of Revelation, as He-Man, Teela, and the rest of the Masters of the Universe face a new threat. Additionally, the closing moments of Revelation hinted that the technological threat has links to the Horde, the evil forces led by Hordak. Within the lore of the original Masters of the Universe animated series, Hordak was the one who kidnapped Adam’s sister, Adora, and raised her for two decades in the Horde before she became the heroine known as She-Ra.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Are you looking forward to hearing Melissa Benoist as the new voice of Teela next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Masters of the Universe: Revelation

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.