David Ramsey Says His Arrowverse Spinoff, Justice U, Is Still Alive

The future of superheroes on The CW is admittedly a bit bleak. While Superman and Lois seems secure, the fate of Stargirl is up in the air and The Flash is ending in 2023. As for Gotham Knights, we suspect that it may have a very short run. Regardless, there’s one last Arrowverse spinoff that may see the light of day. While speaking with TVLine, David Ramsey revealed that his John Diggle-centric spinoff, Justice U, is still alive at the network.

“We’re on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer,” said Ramsey. “I’m not sure I can say her name, so I won’t, but we’re very close to submitting our second draft. It’s still in development, and we’re moving forward.”

Ramsey originated the role of John Diggle in the pilot episode of Arrow, and he stayed with the series for its eight-season run. He has remained involved with the Arrowverse even after the show ended with a series of guest appearances on other series.

The premise for Justice U is that Diggle will recruit “five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university.” Diggle’s goal is to secretly train them to become the superheroes of tomorrow. It’s unclear if the young heroes on the show will be established DC characters or if they will be new creations.

Should the pilot go forward, Ramsey will also helm the first episode. Ramsey has previously directed multiple episodes of Arrow, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Superman and Lois.

Superman and Lois co-executive producer Michael Narducci created Justice U. He will also be the showrunner if it gets a series order.

