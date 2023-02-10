Andor’s Season Finale Nearly Featured an F-Bomb

Viewers everywhere have been hailing Andor as the most adult-friendly Star Wars entry since the show premiered on Disney+ last September. Episode 3 in particular was notable for including the franchise’s first-ever use of the word “s**t,” as uttered by Sergeant Linus Mosk (Alex Ferns). However, Andor‘s season finale almost took things a step further by delivering a full-fledged f-bomb. In a new interview with CinemaBlend, director Benjamin Caron revealed how close the creators came to bringing us yet another Star Wars first.

The four-letter word in question would have popped up during the finale’s climax, which ended up being memorable for a host of other reasons. At the funeral procession for Cassian’s adoptive mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), on Ferrix, the planet’s denizens were shown gathering in the town square, where B2EMO played a holo-recording of Maarva’s final message to her neighbors. Delivering one of the most rousing speeches in Star Wars history, Maarva urged the crowd to “Fight the Empire!” and take back the galaxy for themselves. But in showrunner Tony Gilroy’s original script, she was supposed to say “F**k the Empire!”

“Yeah, that was all Tony,” confirmed Caron “Right from the very beginning, he was like, ‘We’re gonna do this. We’re gonna get away with this. I mean, Disney have said no. But there is no way I’m… I am not letting them get away with this!’ And I was like, ‘All right, okay, we’re gonna do it.’ And then, uh, yeah.”

Disney ultimately stepped in and forced them to make a change—but not before they captured at least one take of Shaw saying the line as Gilroy had previously intended. Unfortunately, it’s not clear if Lucasfilm ever plans to release the NSFW cut at some point in the future.

“Hell yeah! I mean, Fiona Shaw? That was like the first thing that came out of her mouth when we were shooting that!” added Caron. “And then the producer was like, ‘Okay, you need to get a safety.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, come on.’ They were like, ‘You need a safety.’ So, yeah. In my head, when I see that, I hear ‘F**k the Empire,’ not ‘Fight the Empire.’”

All eight episodes of Andor’s first season are now streaming on Disney+. Lucasfilm hasn’t announced a release date for season 2, but the new episodes are currently in production.

