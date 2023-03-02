Star Trek: Discovery Will End After Season 5

In 2017, the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access (the predecessor of Paramount+) marked the beginning the Peak Trek era with as many as five current series. However, Discovery‘s time is coming to a close. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Discovery will come to an end after its fifth season.

This was apparently not the original plan, since most of the fifth season has already been filmed. Regardless, THR notes that there will be additional filming to allow the series to end with a proper conclusion.

Discovery showrunners and executive producers, Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, issued a joint statement about the show’s pending conclusion.

“As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world. The Trek universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.”

Kurtzman and Paradise also thanked the actors and crew who helped make the show possible.

“There would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for Star Trek. Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it.”

They closed out their statement with a message for fans of the show.

“To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP”

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will premiere in 2024 on Paramount+.

What do you think about the end of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comment section below!

