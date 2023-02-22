David Harbour Says It’s the Right Time For Stranger Things To End

Stranger Things fans may not be ready for the series to end after its upcoming fifth season. But according to David Harbour, the upcoming batch of eight episodes is the logical place for the show to say goodbye. In a new interview with DiscussingFilm, Harbour explained why season 5 was the right time to close the book on Hawkins’ war with the Upside Down.

Harbour’s role as Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper opened several new doors for him, including a stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, a role he intends to reprise in Thunderbolts next year. The movie’s filming schedule overlaps with that of Stranger Things 5, which will find Harbour “running back and forth between sets in Atlanta” this summer. Regardless, he’s “fine with being exhausted” if it means he can appear in both projects.

“I’m feeling exhausted already,” confessed Harbour. “I feel like I need a nap. Just thinking about the year, it’s going to be crazy. It’s nothing like I’ve ever done before. You know, Stranger Things had to go. We have to get going because the kids are growing up, we got to shoot this thing. Then Thunderbolts came around, and I was terrified. I was like, ‘Oh god, if these things don’t work out, and I can’t do one?’ Luckily, the producers on both really made it work.”

“What’s funny is when I started [Stranger Things], I never, ever wanted it to end,” added Harbour. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Stranger Things 5, but it will most likely stream in 2024.

Do you agree with Harbour about this being the time for Stranger Things to end? Let us know in the comment section below!

