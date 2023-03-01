Picard Faces a New Nemesis In a Scene From Season 3 Episode 2

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 3!

What could draw the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation back together for one last adventure? It’s all about family. As seen in the first two episodes of Star Trek: Picard season 3, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) tricked Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) into taking them on a mission to rescue Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) outside of Federation space. However, Picard and Riker were stunned to learn that Beverly has a grown son, Ed Speleers (Ed Speleers). And someone wants Jack dead.

That someone is Vadic (Amanda Plummer), the enigmatic captain of The Shrike. Her ship easily outmatches Shaw’s U.S.S. Titan. Regardless, Picard has a very personal reason to refuse Vadic’s demands for Jack. In this clip from episode 2, Picard realizes that Jack is also his son, and he acts accordingly.

Unfortunately for Picard and his newfound child, they are far from out of danger. The Shrike is one of the more fearsome ships that Picard has ever gone against. Vadic’s personal stake in this is unclear, but she’s unwilling to simply let them escape. And she seems a little bit too happy about the chance to chase the Titan into a nebula so she can destroy the ship.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 episode 3 will premiere on Thursday, March 2.

