Pedro Pascal on The Mandalorian and Grogu’s Relationship In Season 3

As Lucasfilm rounds the home stretch before launching The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+ this week, the show’s cast is offering more hints about what to expect from Din Djarin and Grogu’s upcoming adventures. Picking up where The Book of Boba Fett left off last year, the new episodes will continue examining the unusual link between the two characters. And while chatting with Extra, series star Pedro Pascal teased how their dynamic will evolve over the course of the season.

After a brief separation, Mando and Grogu officially reunited in The Book of Boba Fett’s action-packed finale, in which the latter rejected his Jedi training in favor of joining his surrogate space-dad on the next leg of his journey. During the interview, Pascal called the episode a “beautiful bridge” between seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian. However, it sounds like their reunion will somehow tie into the new season’s larger storyline.

“Now we get to explore that relationship more while meeting many more Mandalorians and learning so much more about Mandalore,” said Pascal. “There’s so many ways that it can go. There’s so many different dynamics to explore between parent and child, [like] the question of who is protecting who [and] who is learning from who.”

Season 3 will follow Pascal’s hero as he visits Mandalore to atone for removing his helmet in the previous season. And although Mando has broken his fair share of rules in the past, he won’t be cutting any corners this time around.

“We know what he wants,” added Pascal. “He wants back in. There isn’t anything worse outside of losing Grogu than not being a Mandalorian. It’s everything to him, so he’s gotta find a very, very true way back in.”

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.

Are you excited to watch Mando and Grogu’s relationship change throughout the new episodes? Let us know in the comment section below!

