New Gotham Knights Posters Spotlight New Heroes, Harvey Dent

As a holdover from before James Gunn and Peter Safran assumed control over DC media, Gotham Knights’ longevity on The CW isn’t as much of a sure thing as Superman & Lois. Regardless, the series’ debut is less than a month away, and the network has released two new posters to generate hype among its usual demographic. Via ComicBook.com, the latest key art for the show highlights the titular team of four young vigilantes along with their soon-to-be nemesis, Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights is primarily geared toward a younger audience, which is why the first poster seems to capitalize on the show’s teen angst factor by showing all four principal characters scowling at the camera. Oscar Morgan stands in the middle Bruce Wayne’s adopted son, Turney Hayes, the young man who is framed for his father’s sudden murder alongside the children of Batman’s deadliest enemies. On Turner’s left, we see Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as Harper and Cullen Row; while on his right, Navia Robinson and Olivia Rose Keegan appear as Carrie Kelley and Duela.

Misha Collins appears in the second poster as Harvey Dent, who serves as Gotham’s district attorney just like his comic book counterpart. Although Harvey won’t become Two-Face in the show’s first season, Collins has teased that his character’s inevitable transformation is definitely in the cards. For now, he’s only trying to get to the bottom of Bruce’s murder, which led to a rise in crime all across the city.

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 on The CW.

