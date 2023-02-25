Offerman, Mullally, and Cross Join The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Umbrella Academy is adding a few comedy all-stars to the cast of its fourth and final season. Netflix has confirmed that one of Hollywood’s funniest husband-and-wife duos, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, will appear in the upcoming season as fictional spouses. They will be joined by David Cross, who has booked a supporting role of his own.

According to the announcement, Offerman and Mullally are playing Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, married community college professors from New Mexico. They also “wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Cross, on the other hand, will play Sy Grossman. Aside from being an “upstanding, shy businessman,” Sy is a family man who is “desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter” and “will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Offerman is coming off his critically-acclaimed guest-starring role as Bill in episode 3 of The Last of Us. However, his Umbrella Academy gig is bound to be far less dramatic, especially if his wife is involved. He and Mullally (soon to be seen in Disney+’s Percy Jackson series) have appeared onscreen together several times in the past, most famously on NBC’s Parks & Recreation, where Mullally played the ex-wife of Offerman’s Ron Swanson.

Meanwhile, in addition to his stand-up career, Cross is still best-known for his role as Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development and for appearing opposite Bob Odenkirk on HBO’s Mr. Show. His latest movie, You Hurt My Feelings, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for one final season last year, shortly after its third season arrived on Netflix. Unlike previous seasons, which consisted of 10 episodes each, season 4 will only feature six episodes, with the main cast starting production in Toronto earlier this month.

Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for The Umbrella Academy season 4.

