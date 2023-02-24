Batwoman Writers React To Reveal of Red Death in The Flash

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Flash episode 9 episode 3!

The Red Death finally made their long-rumored appearance on the most recent episode of The Flash. In DC’s comic universe, Red Death is an alternate evil version of Bruce Wayne who absorbs the Flash’s powers using the Speed Force. On TV, at the end of the episode, Red Death removed their helmet, revealing it to be an evil version of Ryan Wilder, a.k.a. Batwoman. Played by Javicia Leslie, Wilder was last seen in the Batwoman season 3 finale. However, Leslie returned to The Flash as Red Death, and no one was happier to see her than the Batwoman writers.

On their Twitter account, Batwoman Writers Room, the group expressed some disappointment that they could not work with Leslie again. However, they praised Leslie for nailing the line “I am vengeance” upon unmasking herself as Red Death.

“Our heart aches that we’re not working with Javicia Leslie,” the account tweeted. “But honestly seeing her grow and shine bright this past year makes up for the heartache just a little bit.”

The Batwoman Writers also praised Flash showrunner Eric Wallace for his treatment of Wilder. They are proud of Wallace and the writers for giving Leslie another chance in The Arrowverse.

“We hope you all are pouring your love out to him [Wallace] and the writers of The Flash for making this happen,” the account tweeted. “They are so respectful of Ryan, of her character, and what she means to the world.”

The next episode of The Flash aires Wednesday, March 1, on The CW.

