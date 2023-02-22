Carson Teva Will Have Crucial Role in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Galactic Empire may have fallen in Return of the Jedi, but remnants of the organization exist in The Mandalorian. Moff Gideon, one of the leaders of the fallen organization, is evidence of the Empire’s lingering presence. According to Mandalorian producer and director Rick Famuyiwa, an unlikely character is one of the few members of the New Republic who senses the Empire’s comeback. Famuyiwa explained (via SFX) how pilot Carson Teva, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, will have a crucial role in The Mandalorian season 3.

“There’s certainly something that Teva has been having an ear to in terms of what the Empire may be up to. So yeah, I think we’ll certainly see some of that throughout the season,” Famuyiwa said. “For now we know that Moff Gideon has been taken away, but the larger forces of what might be out there as the remnant Empire still exist. Something that hangs over some of this season is the question of what that element might be. . . . but certainly, Teva has some inkling about.”

Season 3 footage has spotlighted the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu. The duo will head to Mandalore in the new season, which will inevitably bring more conflict from outside forces, including a group of TIE fighters who attempt to hunt down The Mandalorian. Despite the galactic adventure, Famuyiwa believes the relationship between Mando and Grogu is the driving force of the series.

“I can say that this season has certainly been the biggest yet, the most ambitious yet. It was almost crazy to try to do everything we’ve tried to do this season,” Famuyiwa said. “But I think that ambition is just driven by wanting to continue to make these stories great.”

“For me, the foundation has always been that simple relationship between Mando and Grogu,” Famuyiwa continued. “The adventures get bigger and the characters you meet might be as iconic as Luke Skywalker, but it’s always in the service of that simple story. That’s taken us to bigger and bigger places, and certainly, this season is the biggest yet.”

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres March 1 on Disney+.

What do you predict for Teva’s return in season 3? How will Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.