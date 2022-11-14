Stranger Things Creators Offer An Update About Season 5

Although Stranger Things 4 revitalized Netflix’s signature genre series, it may still be a quite a while before the fifth season arrives. Via The Hollywood Reporter, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer attended a Stranger Things event in Los Angeles alongside cast members Caleb McLaughlin, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, and Eduardo Franco. And according to the Duffers, only the first script has been written for the final season.

“We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead,” said Ross Duffer. “I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”

“But we do have quite a bit more to get in,” continued Ross. “But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now — most who are still living — and it’s important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one so it’s a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals.”

Matt Duffer also revealed that the duo had a two-hour meeting with Netflix in which they laid out the story of the final season. And he added that it led to an emotional response from Netflix’s leadership team.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” noted Matt Duffer. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings,”

Additionally, Ross Duffer indicated that they see the fifth season as “a culmination of all of the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly — three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror… I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it’s more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully it’s got a little bit of everything.”

It’s anyone’s guess when Stranger Things 5 will be released. But the show will likely resume filming next year.

What do you want to see in the fifth and final season? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Stranger Things: The Other Side (Graphic Novel Volume 1)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.