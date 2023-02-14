Three More Actors Join HBO Max’s Penguin Series

Although filming begins soon on The Batman’s upcoming Penguin series, the show is still filling out its supporting cast. Deadline reports that Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell have all booked roles opposite Colin Farrell in the HBO Max series, which takes place between The Batman and its highly-anticipated sequel.

Kelly is best known for his role as Doug Stamper in all six seasons of House of Cards. He previously showed up in the DC Universe is 2013, when he played Daily Planet reporter Steve Lombard in Man of Steel. More recently, he has made recurring appearances on Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan.

Aghdashloo recently concluded her six-year stint as a main cast member on The Expanse. She will soon appear in Renfield, which hits theaters later this year. Meanwhile, O’Connell has guest-starred on episodes of Outer Range and Daredevil. She also won a Tony Award last year for her performance in Dana H. on Broadway.

The Penguin picks up one week after the events of The Batman, with Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot attempting to fill the power vacuum in Gotham City left by his former boss, Carmine Falcone, who was memorably killed at the end of the film. The show will also presumably show us how Gotham bounces back from The Riddler’s act of terrorism that left much of the city underwater.

For now, these new actors’ roles remain a mystery. But they join a cast that includes Cristin Milioti as Falcone’s daughter, Sofia. Yesterday, former Runaways star Rhenzy Feliz also joined the series, reportedly playing a teen befriended by Farrell’s villain who ultimately becomes the title character’s driver.

The spinoff will consist of eight episodes, the first three of which will be directed by Mare of Easttown helmer Craig Zobel. Additionally, Zobel will executive produce the series alongside showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro, and Carraro. Rafi Crohn is also onboard as a co-executive producer.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Penguin. However, the show will begin production in New York this month.

Who do you think these actors are playing on the series? Tell us your theories in the comment section below!

