Diego Luna Explains Maarva Andor’s Impact on Cassian and the Rebellion

The Andor season 1 finale featured one of the most emotional moments of the series so far, at Maarva’s funeral. During the procession, B2-EMO shared a projection of Maarva, who gave an impassioned speech about her only regret in life. Maarva wished she became a rebel earlier and told the crowd to “Fight the Empire.” The emotional moment will change Cassian forever, and Diego Luna told Collider how Maarva Andor’s impact will inspire the character’s actions in the future.

“It means a lot to me, man, on a personal level, that relation of Cassian and Maarva, and the way she ends up setting him in the right direction. I think it’s such a strong, strong piece of Cassian’s story, and I get emotional just by talking about it,” said Luna. “It is, for me, the strongest relation, and it’s clearly Maarva’s example [that] sets him in that ride that will end in Rogue One.”

Cassian’s story will end with his suicide mission on Scarif in Rogue One. However, it is unknown how Cassian will become a Rebellion captain in the events leading up to Rogue One, which serves as the basis for Andor season 2. Luna further explained how season 2 will show Cassian in a new light, bringing a new sense of understanding to his character.

“I think that’s behind the decision of that last mission, that suicide mission in Rogue One. That’s for her. That’s for Maarva, that’s for his people, for his community,” said Luna. “I love the arc that Tony has built. And the arc ends in Rogue One, not in Season 2. I think it’s going to be quite amazing to watch Rogue One after you see Season 2. I think you’ll see a different film. For sure, you’ll understand the character from a different perspective, and you’ll be with him in a different way.”

All episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.

