Amazon is Developing a Spider-Man Noir TV Series

The Spider-Verse is expanding at Amazon Prime Video. Via Variety, Amazon and Sony Pictures Television are developing a live-action Spider-Man Noir TV series. Oren Uziel is set to write and executive produce the show alongside Amy Pascal and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

David Hine, Fabrice Sapolsky, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Marko Djurdjevic co-created Spider-Man Noir in 2009 for the Marvel Noir event. The comic book followed a new incarnation of Peter Parker during the Great Depression of the 1930s as he became a more violent variant of Spider-Man. The TV series will maintain the basic premise of the comic. However, it will not feature Peter Parker as the main character.

Assuming the show goes forward, this will be the first time that Spider-Man Noir has appeared in live-action. Nicolas Cage provided the voice of the character in Into the Spider-Verse. Milo Ventimiglia also portrayed Noir in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series.

As noted by Variety, Uziel’s previous credits include 22 Jump Street, the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot, The Cloverfield Paradox, and The Lost City. He has also scripted the upcoming Borderlands movie and John Wick 4.

Sony is also developing a Spider-Man-adjacent live-action series called Silk: Spider Society. Former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang signed on to guide that project late last year.

