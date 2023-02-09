Matt Shakman Explains Godzilla TV Series Connection to the Films

The MonsterVerse is heading to television in Apple TV+’s untitled Godzilla and the Titans series. Based on the events from 2014’s Godzilla, the series will be an extension of the shared universe between monster characters from Legendary, such as Godzilla and Kong. As the show exists in the MonsterVerse, there is potential for crossover, specifically with Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel. However, Matt Shakman, who will direct the first two episodes, explained (via Collider) the show’s slight connection to the Godzilla films.

“There is some overlap, though we were not heavily involved in talking about it with Adam Wingard and his team. Legendary is the studio for our show, as well as for the films, and so they sort of sit at the juncture there between the two, and they have a mythology department there which is wonderful,” Shakman said. “So they weigh in on how things might overlap, how certain creatures need to stay on one side or the other, and so there is a lot of conversation about it. . . . It’s not as involved to say, an MCU kind of Disney+ film crossover.”

The 10-episode series will be the first live-action show in the MonsterVerse. Because of the VFX involved in bringing Godzilla and other creatures to life, the series will carry a hefty price tag. Despite the expensive ordeal, Shakman declared that Godzilla and the other Titans will still play a major part in the series.

“You always run out of money eventually, even if it’s Harry Potter or Star Wars, Star Trek, Godzilla, you run out of money. But it’s less about carrying out shots, although eventually, you have to do that, and more just about storytelling,” Shakman said. “You know, how much was Godzilla going to factor into the story, and he has a very important role to play, and how he factors into the series is a big part of it. So that was the bigger driver, and he’s not the only Titan that you’re gonna meet along the way.”

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for the MonsterVerse series.

