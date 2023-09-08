Batman Writer Scott Snyder Returns to Horror With New Series Canary

Writer Scott Snyder is best known for his work with Batman, but he started out as a horror writer. Now, Snyder is returning to his roots and teaming with comic creator Dan Panosian. Together, they have crafted a genre-blending tale of horror in the Old West called Canary.

What is Canary About?

Set in the final days of the Gold Rush, Canary mixes real history with modern horror. In 1891, a company in Colorado strikes uranium just before the mine collapses in on itself. Legends soon spring up about the mine being cursed or haunted.

Years later, as the frontier becomes settled and civilized, new legends arise. Stories of random killings and people going mad, murdering their friends without cause. It is one such killing that summons Marshal Azrael Holt. What he, and a brilliant geologist discover, will defy everything they know.

“Canary blends Gothic Horror and the Western genre into a world never seen before,” said Panosian. “Scott created a unique take on this story and it demanded an equally unique take artistically. I wanted the look, the feel and the colors to take a reader to a place they haven’t been to before. A Western is familiar to most of us – but taking that style and twisting, ever so slightly, presents a certain unease that helps shape this experience. We hope you enjoy reading it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

Originally produced as a Comixology original series, Canary is now being published as a monthly comic by Dark Horse Comics. It will be released in three parts, with the first issue arriving in stores later this year. The first issue will feature multiple variant covers by Dan Panosian, Emma Rios, and Jill Thompson. A trade-paperback collection is also being prepared and is expected in stores in June 2024.

Canary #1 as now available for pre-order. It will arrive in stores on November 1, 2023.