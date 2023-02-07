The Flash Showrunner Says Series Will End on a High Note

After nearly a decade on television, The Flash will end after its ninth and final season. However, the writers initially believed the series would end with season 8 due to all the changes at The CW. With season 9, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine how he plans to use the extra episodes to end the series on a “high note.”

“My mission statement is to reward the audience with things that I know they have been asking for and looking forward to. Scratching off things on my own bucket list, as a fan — the same thing with the writers’ bucket list; and ending on a really positive, high note,” Wallace said. “I wanted us to be strong, emotionally, as much as we could, and then finally, deliver just a few surprises, a few old faces returning here and there.”

For many fans, exploring the relationship between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) is at the top of their bucket lists. In season 9, Barry knows his future is predetermined and learns that Iris will soon become pregnant. When Barry creates a book to map out his future, it backfires, and the couple gets stuck in a time loop to start the final season. Wallace explained how The Flash’s time loop episode is a new spin on the popular television trope.

“It was all about me needing a story where I could explore nothing but pure emotion for Barry and Iris,” Wallace said. “A lot of my favorite episodes are time loop episodes. But they always have one thing in common: somebody dies over and over.”

“But I wanted to explore what happens when you’re trapped in a happy place over and over again. Where you’re a married couple looking to take your relationship to the next level,” Wallace continued. “That’s the new wrinkle here. It’s like, ‘Hey, now. [Being stuck on this day] actually sounds kind of fun.’”

The Flash season 9 kicks off Wednesday, February 8, on The CW.

What do you want to see happen to Barry and Iris in the final season of The Flash? What did you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

