Barry Tries To Shape the Future In The Flash Season 9 Trailer

The Flash could have come to an end with season 8 after the ultimate defeat of the Reverse-Flash. However, Barry Allen still has one more race to run in the upcoming ninth and final season. And now that Barry is armed with knowledge of what’s to come, he’s attempting to shape the future and write his own happy ending. However, the latest trailer for season 9 makes it pretty clear that it won’t be so easy for him.

For starters, Barry’s wife, Iris, is a bit freaked out that the intimate details of her life are already predetermined. Iris is going to get pregnant in a few months, and she doesn’t feel that she has a say in that. Regardless, everything that Barry thinks he knows about the future may come crashing down. Because there’s a new speedster on the horizon, with plans of his own.

The new trailer also features Barry recruiting Mark Blaine to join Team Flash. Mark was a minor villain who loved Killer Frost, but he’s become despondent over her death. Barry is offering Mark a new reason to live, and a new purpose as a hero in Central City. Additionally, there’s a glimpse of the new Captain Boomerang as he takes on Barry.

Grant Gustin headlines the series as Barry Allen/The Flash, with Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Jon Cor as Mark Blaine.

The Flash season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 on The CW.

Can Barry shape the future in the new season of The Flash? What did you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

