Ellie Encounters Coffee in The Last of Us Episode 4 Promo

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for The Last of Us episode 3

On The Last of Us, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) has been enjoying new experiences, incongruous as some may seem to us. From wearing a seatbelt for the first time to looking at a mass grave, she wants to grow beyond her limited education. But in the new The Last of Us episode 4 promo, she finds one experience that’s thoroughly unpleasant: the smell of coffee. Granted, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is brewing out in the field, so he probably strained it with his sock or something. Still, it’s a reminder that some things are acquired tastes.

Check out the video below:

The rets of the promo suggests this episode goes to Kansas City for the Henry and Sam storyline, which took place in Pittsburgh in the game. It looks like Melanie Lynskey’s new character Kathleen will have a part to play as well.

Meanwhile, in the Inside the Episode featurette for episode 3, Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Nick Offerman, and Murray Bartlett discuss the expansion of Bill and Frank’s story, and how the actor best known as Ron Swanson might just bring tears to your eyes on every rewatch. It’s definitely an episode people will talk about for some time, and HBO will surely hype for Emmy nominations when the time comes.

Check out the behind-the-scenes here:

