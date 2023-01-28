Peacock No Longer Adapting AfterShock’s Dead Day Series

Here’s one zombie show that won’t be rising from the dead anytime soon…at least not on Peacock. Variety reports that the streaming service is no longer moving forward with an adaptation of Dead Day, based on the AfterShock comic book series of the same name.

By coincidence or design, the series was announced exactly one year ago today, with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson coming aboard as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Peacock initially ordered the project straight-to-series, but Universal Television hasn’t given up hope just yet. The studio reportedly plans to shop Dead Day around to other networks. This will be the first time that the series has been shown to other buyers, since Peacock bought the rights preemptively.

Writer Ryan Parrott and artist Evgeniy Bornyakov launched Dead Day via AfterShock in 2020. The series’ title refers to an annual celebration in which the dead rise from their graves for one night only to complete any unfinished business they might have. But whether they choose to reunite with loved ones or get revenge on their enemies is entirely up to them. Parrott and Bornyakov concluded the series after five issues. All of these were subsequently collected in a trade paperback volume in 2021.

Previously, Williamson and Plec developed The Vampire Diaries for The CW in 2009. Over the next few years, Plec also led the charge on two of its spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies. Her latest series, Vampire Academy, was just cancelled by Peacock after one season. Regardless, she still has a number of other projects in the works there as part of her overall deal with Universal. Plec is also developing additional programs for Amazon, Netflix, and HBO Max.

Meanwhile, horror fans know Williamson as the creator of the Scream franchise, whose sixth installment hits theaters in March with Williamson serving as an executive producer. Last year, he co-wrote the pandemic-themed slasher film Sick, which was exclusively released on Peacock.

Are you hoping to see Dead Day land on another network? Let us know in the comment section!

