HBO Orders The Last of Us Season 2

2023 is turning into the year of The Last of Us. The hit video game will celebrate its tenth anniversary later this year, and the highly-anticipated HBO adaptation is already a hit out of the gate. Now, after only two episodes have premiered, HBO has officially ordered season 2 to continue the journey of Joel and Ellie.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” said The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann in a statement. “The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

Mazin responded to the news with a statement of his own.

“I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

For now, there’s no word as to when the second season may begin production. So it may be two years or more between seasons, depending upon how far the creative team planned ahead.

The Last of Us season 1 continues this Sunday, January 29 on HBO and HBO Max.

