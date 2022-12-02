Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Margarita Levieva in a Supporting Role

Last month, Lucasfilm confirmed the principal cast for The Acolyte and announced that the series was finally starting production in the United Kingdom. But even as filming continues, the project is adding at least one new face to its ranks. Deadline is reporting that Margarita Levieva has booked her own mystery role in the upcoming Star Wars show.

Some fans might recognize Levieva from HBO’s The Deuce as well as her recurring stint on ABC’s Revenge. Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix series In From the Cold. She is also set to appear in upcoming British series, Litvinenko, which also stars David Tennant.

In the Star Wars universe, an “Acolyte” typically refers to a young Sith-in-training. However, the series’ official synopsis indicates that the story will focus on a former Jedi Padawan who reunites with her master to investigate a series of crimes. But eventually, their sleuthing leads them to discover a “sinister” new enemy. We still don’t know who’s playing who, but Amandla Stenberg is reportedly headlining the show as its protagonist.

Leslye Headland is the creator and showrunner for The Acolyte after previously co-creating Russian Doll for Netflix. The cast also includes Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Lucasfilm hasn’t announced a release date for The Acolyte. But if filming is already underway, the show could air on Disney+ as early as late 2023.

Do you have any ideas about Levieva’s character? Let us know in the comment section below!

