Last week, the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered on Amazon Prime Video. That was the first animated series based on Critical Role, the hit tabletop RPG streaming show…but it won’t be the last. Via Deadline, Amazon has signed a new first-look deal with Critical Role. And the first project beyond The Legend of Vox Machina will be an animated series following the Mighty Nein.

Mighty Nein takes place within the world of The Legend of Vox Machina, several decades after Vox Machina’s adventures came to an end. Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Liam O’Brien, Laura Bailey, and Matthew Mercer chronicled the Mighty Nein’s adventures during Critical Role‘s second campaign. And while there’s no footage from the new series yet, there is a teaser video with the cast sharing a few lines from the show.

According to Amazon’s official description, “Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands.”

Production is expected to begin soon. A third season of The Legend of the Vox Machina is already in the works. And it sounds like there may be even more Critical Role spinoff projects on the horizon.

“Critical Role’s livestream campaigns are the spark that lit the flame for our worldwide audience,” said Willingham in a statement. “Seeing the stories and characters from our first campaign come to life in The Legend of Vox Machina was a dream realized, and we are absolutely buzzing with excitement to do it again with Mighty Nein. But with today’s announcement, we’re confident that the stories we tell will keep expanding into realms of entertainment beyond what we can even imagine.”

