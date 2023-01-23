Robert Kirkman May Write New Invincible Stories For the Series

When the Invincible comic book series came to an end in 2018, Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley had chronicled the entire story in 144 issues. And since Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible series only has around eight episodes per season, it’s pretty unlikely to match that total over the life of the show. Regardless, Kirkman has floated the idea that he may write new Invincible stories for the animated series that he never got to make in the comic.

While speaking with CBR, Kirkman said “There are a few stories I’ve mentioned in the past that I planned and couldn’t work into the comics. I don’t want to spoil things, but it’s possible there will be episodes in future seasons that are wholly original to the show and written by me. So the potential for that is very exciting for me.”

Amazon renewed Invincible in April 2021, shortly before the first season finale was released. Regardless, it will be over two years between seasons when the second round of episodes finally arrives later this year. However, the good news is that Prime Video gave the series a two-season renewal at that time. Presumably, that means the wait between seasons 2 and 3 won’t be as long.

Invincible season 2 is currently in production. Amazon recently confirmed that the series is expected to return in late 2023.

