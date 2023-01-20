New Invincible Season 2 Teaser Sets a Late 2023 Premiere Window

Just last month, Amazon confirmed that new episodes of Invincible would be arriving sometime in 2023 after a two-year gap between seasons. Unfortunately, Mark Grayson’s comeback is happening a bit later than most of us would have liked. Making good on yesterday’s promise to share big news about the series’ future, Amazon has finally released a teaser for Invincible season 2, revealing that the show will return sometime in the later part of this year.

Similar to the new photo released on Thursday, the clip features Invincible and Allen the Alien dining together at Burger Mart. And while it’s certainly nice to see both heroes again, it doesn’t seem as if the footage is taken from one of the upcoming episodes. Instead, it might just be something that the series’ producers whipped up to give fans a better idea of the new season’s release date and explain why it’s taken so long for the show to resume its transmission. Allen (voiced by Seth Rogen) even observes that “everyone agrees it’s been, like, a little ridiculous how long it’s been” since their characters last met up in the first season finale. But luckily, Mark has a good reason for the delay.

With help from a behind-the-scenes montage, Mark explains he’s been hard at work doing everything it takes to put an animated series together. This includes “writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing, in-betweening, cleaning up, color slapping, comping the whole thing, and all that for, you know, roughly thousands of shots.” In short, there’s still a lot of work to be done on the new episodes, which might explain why the animation in the teaser looks a little choppy. For now, all we can do is hope that season 2 lives up to the quality of season 1, which would definitely make it worth the wait.

Are you excited to watch the new season of Invincible later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Invincible: Compendium One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.