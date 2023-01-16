The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets a New Poster, Trailer Debuts Tonight

With Andor’s debut season in the rearview, Lucasfilm’s marketing team can finally shift its focus back to the original live-action Star Wars series. Less than two months remain until The Mandalorian season 3 hits Disney+. But ahead of Din Djarin and Grogu’s return, the studio has released new key art for their upcoming adventure. You can check it out for yourself below.

The poster shows Mando and Grogu making a daring mid-air escape from an unseen enemy, hinting at a far more action-packed season this year. And luckily, our next look at the journey that lies ahead is only a few hours away. Lucasfilm also announced that the series’ new trailer will premiere during tonight’s NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will mark our first glimpse at The Mandalorian’s comeback since Lucasfilm screened a teaser for the new episodes at D23 last fall. The game kicks off at 8:15pm ET and will air on both ESPN and ABC.

Needless to say, it must be a good time to be Pedro Pascal, who reprises his role as The Mandalorian’s title character. The start of season 3 is expected to overlap with the tail-end of the actor’s latest series, The Last of Us, which premiered on HBO last night and is currently earning rave reviews. But aside from Pascal, Mando’s new season will also feature the return of familiar stars like Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Amy Sedaris. Christopher Lloyd has also booked a guest-starring role in at least one episode.

The Mandalorian season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.

