Showrunner Jeb Stuart Exits Assassin’s Creed Series From Netflix

Assassin’s Creed, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the Ubisoft video game, just lost its showrunner. Jeb Stuart told Collider that he left the Netflix live-action series. While promoting his other show, Vikings: Valhalla, Stuart revealed that he is “no longer involved” in the project. When pressed to elaborate, Stuart cited a change in executive vision as the reason for his departure.

“I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision,” said Stuart. “So I think that’s fair. I know it’s going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic, I think it’s a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides.”

A live-action series of Assassin’s Creed was first announced in October 2020 after Netflix and Ubisoft struck up a deal to adapt content based on the video game franchise. In June 2021, Netflix hired Stuart, who penned iconic films like Die Hard and The Fugitive, as the showrunner for the series. With Stuart’s exit, there is no word on who will replace him as the showrunner.

The Netflix show marks the third-live action adaptation of the video game franchise. In 2009, a short film, Assassin’s Creed Lineage, was created to promote the release of the game Assassin’s Creed II. The more notable adaption, Assassin’s Creed, premiered in 2016 as a feature film starring Michael Fassbender as Cal Lynch and his ancestor assassin, Aguilar. Due to the negative reception and its underperformance at the box office, a sequel never happened.

Assassin’s Creed is currently undated.

