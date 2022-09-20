Invincible Actor Says Season 2 Complete, Season 3 Has Begun

Upon its release, Invincible quickly became a widespread sensation as the story of Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) received acclaim from critics and fans. After the season 1 finale streamed in April 2021, Amazon renewed the animated series for two additional seasons. With no date or plot details announced, updates on the upcoming seasons have been few and far between. However, Khary Payton, who voices Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson, revealed a huge update on the show’s progress. In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, Payton shared the good news of season 2’s completion and a promising development for season 3. Invincible actor.

“We finished season 2. We’re on to season 3,” said Payton. “But it’s so hard to say right now. There was a glut of animation studios just trying to get so much done and literally it was like, projects sitting there with a backpack full of material. They’re like, ‘Anytime you’re ready.'”

Before Payton’s interview, the last major information came in the form of a video from Yeun in the recording studio on the show’s Twitter account in April 2022.

With how many lines he has, his vocal cords really will need to be… pic.twitter.com/0Chd6KvxxQ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 15, 2022

The prolonged gap between seasons can be attributed to delays from animation studios, which was recently a subject of controversy at Marvel. But Payton says the time off could be a good thing in the long run.

“I am so glad they greenlit 2 and 3 at the same time because that means when 3 comes out, it will feel like just next season, and not like, a lifetime,” said Payton.

Invincible seasons 2 and 3 are currently without a release date. All episodes of season 1 are on Amazon Prime Video.

What are your major predictions for the upcoming season 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

