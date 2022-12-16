Amazon Studios Confirms Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Series

In the span of two months, Henry Cavill was forced to say goodbye to his role as Superman and his headlining stint as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s The Witcher. But last night, word got out that Cavill was gearing up to executive produce and star in a new Warhammer 40,000 series from Amazon. Now, the streaming service has made it official, with Deadline reporting that Amazon has bold plans for the long-running fantasy property.

When the news first made the rounds yesterday, it was reported that Amazon hadn’t closed its deal for the series. But sometimes, Hollywood works fast, especially when a potential franchise is at stake. The show will draw influence from the tabletop universe launched by Games Workshop in 1983. Amazon’s agreement also covers the option to produce films, animated series, and video games under the Warhammer banner as well.

Fortunately, Cavill is a lifelong fan of the Warhammer universe. He even worked with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso to secure the game’s screen rights before pitching their take to Amazon. Cavill and Vertigo will executive produce the series with Amazon Studios and Games Workshop’s Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill.

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me,” said Cavill in a statement. “The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true.”

“Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

