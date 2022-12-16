Jon Cryer Won’t Play Lex Luthor In Superman & Lois Season 3

Earlier this week, That Hashtag Show reported that the Man of Steel’s greatest enemy, Lex Luthor, will be featured in Superman & Lois season 3. That report has since been confirmed by Jon Cryer, the actor who portrayed Luthor in Supergirl and other series within the Arrowverse. However, Cryer will not be reprising his role in the upcoming season of Superman & Lois.

On Twitter, Cryer wrote that “for the record, the folks at DC were very cool and gave me a heads up that the show was going a different way with character before they started looking. Most of the time, actors learn about this stuff when it comes out in the trades. I’m grateful they were classy about it.”

He also stated that “I’m not sure I could’ve played Lex on [Superman & Lois] even if they wanted to do this. I’m supposed to start shooting a new series for NBC in February.”

Through his appearance in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace as Lenny Luthor, and his turn as Lex in Crisis on Infinite Earths and Supergirl, Cryer has the unique distinction of sharing the screen with four different Superman/Clark Kent actors: Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, and Tyler Hoechlin. When Cryer joked about working with Henry Cavill, a fan pointed out Cryer’s accomplishment, which came as a surprise to him.

Sadly, it was just a joke. But thanks for pointing out something I hadn’t realized. And it was an honor to work with the four I did get to spend time with. When I found out the crossover was going to be Crisis on Infinite Earths I didn’t have any idea I’d get to. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2022

As for Superman & Lois, That Hashtag Show’s report indicates that this is the casting call that has been sent out:

“He’s hellbent on destroying those who he feels are responsible for ruining his life. A chilling businessman, who’s rogue and amoral.”

It also notes that the show is looking “for someone who’s late 40s, white, and male.”

Superman & Lois season 3 will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Are you sad to see Cryer leave Lex Luthor behind? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Lex Luthor: A Celebration of 75 Years

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.