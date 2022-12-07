Major Star Wars Players Enter The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

For the benefit of Star Wars fans who wished Andor had more cameos, The Bad Batch season 2 trailer is here. And it inevitably features many familiar characters, as the show’s troopers on the run catch the attention of the Imperial hierarchy. Bail Organa and Captain Rex may prove useful allies, while Commander Cody and the Emperor himself loom as threats.

The trailer features action aplenty, opening on a sunny beach in contrast to many of the show’s dark settings. But we get plenty of space chases as well, plus a Wookiee with a lightsaber. And the clones still can’t pronounce Oh-MEE-ga’s name correctly.

Mainly, though, this expands on snippets we saw in the previous teaser at Star Wars Celebration. Take a look below:

The new season begins streaming Jan 4 on Disney+. Dee Bradley Baker stars as the voices of each member of Clone Force 99, as well as other Clones like Rex and Cody.. Michelle Ang co-stars as Omega, the only (known) female clone of Jango Fett, unmodified so that she ages naturally like Boba. And yes, that is Wanda Sykes you hear voicing Phee Genoa.

What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in comments!

