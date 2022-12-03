Neil Gaiman Formally Confirms Delirium for The Sandman Season 2

Neil Gaiman isn’t in Brazil for CCXP, but he didn’t let that stop him from making an impact there. In a new video for all the fans in attendance, he lets slip a tidbit of news regarding The Sandman season 2 on Netflix. Now, given that The Sandman closely follows the books, anyone who already loves them has some idea what comes next in the story. Lest there be any doubt, however, Gaiman confirmed: Delirium will indeed debut in the second season of The Sandman.

Here’s the video, complete with enhanced graphics of butterflies, and a unique ice cream flavor created by the character for fun:

The youngest of the Endless, Delirium began life as Delight, until something drastic and untold happened. Gifted with shape-shifting abilities and the power to manipulate sanity and madness, she frequently speaks truth and prophecy in convoluted ways that only make sense after it’s too late. Gaiman based her look somewhat on his friend Kathy Acker; after befriending Tori Amos, he added some of her characteristics to Delirium later.

Casting news should follow relatively soon. In the meantime, whom would you like to see in the role? let us know below in comments.

