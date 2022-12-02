Game of Thrones’ Kate Dickie Joins the Cast of Loki Season 2

Loki season 2 has reportedly finished filming, but there was at least one member of the cast who was previously unannounced. Deadline is reporting that Game of Thrones veteran Kate Dickie “quietly joined the season 2 cast.” The report also notes that Dickie will play a villain on the series, but further details about her character are currently unknown.

Dickie is perhaps best known for her role as Lysa Arryn in Game of Thrones and for her leading role in The Witch. She also had small parts in Prometheus and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Some of Dickie’s recent credits include The Northman, Inside Man, Summer Camp Island, Annika, Small Axe, and The Green Knight.

Tom Hiddleston headlines Loki as a variant of the Norse God of Mischief who survived the events of Avengers: Endgame. After being captured by the Time Variance Authority, Loki was blackmailed by the TVA into helping them find a renegade female variant of himself, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). But when Loki and Sylvie teamed up to learn the truth about the TVA, they inadvertently caused the formation of the Marvel multiverse.

Owen Wilson will be back for season 2 as Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Hunter K-5E, and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes. Everything Everywhere All at Once standout Ke Huy Quan is also a cast member in season 2.

Loki season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023.

Who do you think Kate Dickie will play on the show? Share your theories in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

