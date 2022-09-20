Loki Season 2 Promotes Eugene Cordero To Series Regular

The first season finale of Loki thrust Tom Hiddleston’s semi-reformed trickster god into a new timeline where not even his friend, Mobius, knew who he was. But at least Loki will have some familiar faces at the TVA offices in season 2. Deadline is reporting that actor Eugene Cordero has been promoted to series regular for Loki season 2. He will reprise his role as Casey, a low-level desk jockey for the Time Variance Authority. However, the Casey of this new timeline may not be the same man he was before. Deadline notes that Cordero’s character in the season finale was credited as Hunter K-5E.

Cordero has a leading voice role as Lt. Rutherford in Star Trek: Lower Decks. He is also a series regular on Tacoma FD. Cordero’s other TV credits include appearances in House of Lies, Other Space, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Wrecked, and The Good Place. In film, Cordero has appeared in Kong: Skull Island, and The Mule. Cordero’s most recent movie was Easter Sunday, a comedy film with Jo Koy in the lead.

Story details about the new season of Loki remain scarce. Regardless, Owen Wilson will be back as Mobius M. Mobius, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes. Ke Huy Quan and Rafael Casal will join the cast in season 2. So far, there’s no word on whether Jonathan Majors’ Kang will appear. Majors guest starred as a variant of Kang, He Who Remains, in the first season finale. It was his death that led to the Marvel multiverse.

Eric Martin is writing all six episodes of Loki season 2, which will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Disney+ hasn’t set a season premiere yet, but it’s expected to return in mid-2023.

Are you looking forward to the return of Eugene Cordero in Loki season 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

