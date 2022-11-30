The Last of Us Character Posters Highlight the Show’s Main Cast

Although Joel and Ellie have always been the beating heart of The Last of Us franchise, the original games have also introduced plenty of other noteworthy characters, each with their own unique personality and backstory. Fans should be happy to know that many of these supporting players will show up in HBO’s long-awaited TV series. But with a larger canvas to work with, the producers are expanding the lore by adding some new faces as well. And as the premiere date draws near, HBO has released a fresh batch of posters spotlighting most of the show’s performers. You can view them all in the gallery below.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey appear in the first two posters as Joel and Ellie, respectively. But the remainder of the set gives us all-new looks at some of their co-stars. Merle Dandridge reprises her role from the games as Marlene, the leader of the Firefly militia. At one point, the Fireflies’ ranks also included Joel’s brother, Tommy (played by Gabriel Luna) before he eventually decided to strike out on his own. Another poster shows Anna Torv as Tess, who works with Joel as a smuggler in Boston following the Cordyceps outbreak.

Nick Offerman is also guest-starring in the first season as Bill, a hardened survivalist who owes Joel a favor. The original game revealed that Bill once had a partner, Frank, whom players never actually got to meet. But the TV show will examine their relationship with Murray Bartlett filling this role in live-action. Additionally, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard get their own posters as Henry and his younger brother, Sam. In the first game, the pair met Joel and Ellie in Pittsburgh and began traveling alongside them in their search for the Fireflies. Unfortunately, their team-up is later cut short by tragedy.

Finally, the last two posters feature pivotal characters from Joel and Ellie’s past. Storm Reid will guest-star in at least one of the upcoming episodes as Riley, Ellie’s best friend who appeared in The Last of Us’ DLC expansion, Left Behind. We can also look forward to re-living the game’s heartbreaking prologue with Nico Parker playing Joel’s daughter, Sarah.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023.

Which of these new posters is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below!

