Power Rangers Cast Shares Tributes To Jason David Frank

Over the weekend, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank reportedly took his own life at the age of 49. Frank originated the role of Tommy Oliver in 1993, and he was one of the most popular actors in the franchise. That popularity extended to his fellow cast members as well. Via Deadline, several members of the Power Rangers cast shared their tributes to Frank.

Austin St. John, who played the original Red Ranger, Jason Lee Scott, offered a fairly recent pic of himself, David Yost, and Frank, with a heartfelt message to his friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin St. John -Power Rangers (@austin_st_john)

Yost, who played the original Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston, added his own message with photos of himself and Frank from across three decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Yost (@officialdavidyost)

Amy Jo Johnson, the original Pink Ranger/Kimberly Hart, portrayed the love interest of Frank’s Tommy for multiple seasons. They remained close after they left the series, which is illustrated her message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jo Johnson (@atothedoublej)

Walter Jones, the Black Ranger/Zack Taylor, added a tribute of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WalterEJones (@walterejones)

Catherine Sutherland, the second Pink Ranger/Katherine “Kat” Hillard, poured out her heart in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Sutherland (@catherine_sutherland)

Likewise, Steve Cardenas, the second Red Ranger/Rocky DeSantos, was heartbroken over the loss of his friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Cardenas (@stevecardenaspr)

Johnny Yong Bosch, the second Black Ranger/Adam Park, took a different approach. He shared a humorous video that Frank filmed as a prank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by johnnyyongbosch (@johnnyyongbosch)

Karan Ashley, the second Yellow Ranger/Aisha Campbell, had this to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Ashley (@karanashley)

Although Nakia Burrise didn’t join the series until Power Rangers Zeo, she appeared alongside Frank as Tanya Sloan, the Yellow Zeo Ranger. She was also moved by Frank’s premature death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakia Burrise (@nakiaburrise)

Jason Narvy, who played Skull, couldn’t find the words to express his sorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Narvy (@jasonanarvy)

Paul Schrier, who played Bulk on multiple seasons of the show, simply wrote a short message on Instagram: “Rest in Peace, my friend.”

Please feel free to share your own tributes to Jason David Frank in the comment section below.

Photo Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images