Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 Will Screen Theatrically on Sunday

Nov. 6, 1983 is canonically the day Will Byers went missing in the original Stranger Things. Now, as part of a designated Stranger Things Day, his latest adventures with his friends will get the big screen treatment. Stranger Things 4: Volume 2, a.k.a. the final two episodes of season 4, screens theatrically in several U.S. cities. Claim your tickets now, as they’ll disappear quickly! Screenings will include costume contests, trivia, giveaways and other surprises.

Other events celebrating the day include a Roblox watch part for season 1 episode 1, as well as special exclusive merch, giveaways and surprises at live activations. In Los Angeles, that will take place at Netflix at the Grove. In Atlanta and London, hit up the Stranger Things Experience. In Dallas, Miami, and Paris, check out Stranger Things stores.

Not near any of that? Enjoy the new Butcher Billy carousel poster, below:

Is it possible we could hear news of season 5? Only time will tell. But it’s not a lot of time to wait.

Do you want to see Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 on the big screen? Will you headbang to “Master of Puppets” at the appropriate time? Let us know your Upside Down plans in comments below.

