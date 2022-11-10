The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Signals the End of the Beginning

Many years before the events of The Witcher — 1200 years, to be precise — worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Conjunction of the Spheres, as it came to be known, coincided with the creation of the first prototype Witcher. In The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser, we finally get a glimpse of what that looks like.

Observe:

It’s an empty-looking Continent at first, but three pivotal figures stand out. Scian (Michelle Yeoh), the sword-elf who lives a solitary, spiritual life until she’s found by Eile (Sophia Brown). The latter lives the life of a traveling musician, but conceals a past as a former member of the elven Queens-guard. Rounding out the core trio is Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain), an exiled axe-wielder. In conjunction with the teaser, Netflix just released new character posters for each.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a four-part miniseries, premiering on Christmas Day. The cast also includes Minnie Driver (Seanchaí), Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Lenny Henry (Balor), Jacob Collins Levy (Eredin), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Huw Novelli (Callan “Brother Death”), Francesca Mills (Meldof), Amy Murray (Fenrik), Nathaniel Curtis (Brían), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut), and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

We have so many questions about Uthrok One-Nut. Well, just one, really.

What do you think of The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser? Let us know in comments.

