Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says Season 2 Will Visit Yavin

Andor’s refusal to lean on fan service is one of the main reason why viewers are calling it the best Star Wars TV show yet. But as the show inches closer to the events of Rogue One (and by extension, the original Star Wars trilogy), the story is bound to revisit characters and worlds from earlier projects. And one such location will be making an appearance in season 2. While chatting with Collider, showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed that the second season will bring us back to the Rebel Alliance’s base on Yavin 4.

Gilroy shared the news while confirming season 2’s writing staff. So far, this includes returning season 1 scribes Beau Willimon (creator of Netflix’s House of Cards), and Gilroy’s brother, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler). However, the new season will introduce some fresh blood as well, with Tom Bissell joining their ranks. Previously, Bissell co-developed Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast with Neil Cross. He has also written for video games franchises like Uncharted and Gears of War. But on Andor, it sounds like he was brought on to tie the series into the larger Star Wars canon.

“Tom Bissell is really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer,” said Gilroy. “But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we’re going into Rogue [One], and we’re going to Yavin, and then we’re going into places where we eventually need to really weave our way back to the source. So Tom came in, and he’s been great. So he’s got some episodes too.”

The original Star Wars introduced Yavin 4 as one of several moons orbiting its namesake planet, a large gas giant in the Outer Rim. It was also the site where the Rebels secured their first major win against the Empire’s forces when they destroyed the first Death Star high above the moon’s atmosphere. Following the victory, the Alliance moved its headquarters to the ice planet Hoth. At this point in Andor’s timeline, it’s unclear if the Rebels have already established their outpost among Yavin’s lush forests. But if not, it should be interesting to see how they chose the moon as their primary base of operations.

The next episode of Andor will hit Disney+ on November 10. Production on season 2 begins later this month.

