Tony Gilroy Confirms the Andor Season 2 Directing Team

There are still three episodes left in Andor’s first season. Regardless, the series’ producers are looking ahead to the future. Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously confirmed that the second and final season is already mapped out. But it sounds like the show is getting an all-new directing team. While speaking with Collider, Gilroy revealed who will be stepping behind the camera when the next half of Cassian Andor’s origin story begins production. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will each helm their own block of episodes for Andor season 2.

All three directors have experience on critically-acclaimed TV shows, which bodes well for the quality of Andor’s return. Kleiman’s resume includes episodes of Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Peacock’s The Resort. He also made his feature directorial debut in 2015 with Partisan, which starred Vincent Cassel. Metz, on the other hand, is better known for his film work. He most recently directed All the Old Knives (which premiered on Amazon this year) and also helmed 2017’s Borg vs. McEnroe. On the TV side, Metz directed a season 2 episode of HBO’s True Detective in 2015.

Finally, the Mexican-born Ruizpalacios just directed the first two episodes of Amazon’s Outer Range. His other TV credits include two episodes of Narcos: Mexico (which famously starred Andor’s Diego Luna) and the Spanish-language series Here on Earth, which was created by Werewolf by Night’s Gael García Bernal.

Kleiman, Metz, and Ruizpalacios will replace Andor’s current directing team of Toby Haynes, Susanna White, and Benjamin Caron. Haynes served as season 1’s primary director with six episodes under his belt. Meanwhile, White and Caron each tackled three installments. Apparently, Kleiman will serve a function similar to Haynes by directing six episodes of his own. These will subsequently air as two separate blocks.

Gilroy has also said that season 2 covers a period of four years, with time-jumps happening every three episodes. Filming reportedly kicks off this month. However, the new season might not arrive until 2024.

The next episode of Andor hits Disney+ next Wednesday, November 9.

