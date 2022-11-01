Joe Locke Joins the Cast of Marvel’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos

As cameras get ready to roll on Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel has finally begun the casting process for the upcoming series. Variety reports that Joe Locke is the first major new addition to the studio’s new WandaVision spinoff, which features Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness. Unfortunately, the studio isn’t revealing specifics about the nature of Locke’s role.

Locke previously made his small-screen debut in the first season of Netflix’s Heartstopper, which premiered earlier this year. So far, this is the only screen credit to his name. But joining a big franchise like the MCU marks a big step forward for his acting career. Locke also recently appeared onstage in a production of The Trials at Donmar Warehouse in London.

Details are slim, but Coven of Chaos is expected to pick up where WandaVision left off in 2021. In that series, Wanda Maximoff met Agatha while keeping the town of Westview, New Jersey trapped inside a sitcom-inspired hex of her own making. The last time we saw Hahn’s character, Wanda had her imprisoned inside her “Agnes” persona before leaving Westview behind for good. However, it’s a safe bet that she won’t stay this way forever.

Last month, Hahn confirmed that the spinoff would begin shooting sometime in November. Aside from her and Locke, the cast also includes Emma Caulfield Ford, who will reprise her own WandaVision role as Sarah Proctor in the new series. Jac Schaeffer is developing the show as head writer and executive producer.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.

