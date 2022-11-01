Morgan Freeman In Talks For a Lucy Sequel Series

In the streaming era, it seems that no stone will be unturned in the constant search for content. In this case. Variety is reporting that Luc Besson’s 2014 sci-fi/action film, Lucy, has a sequel series in development. Additionally, Morgan Freeman is reportedly in advanced negotiations to reprise his role as Professor Samuel Norman in a starring role.

Scarlett Johansson headlined the original film as Lucy Miller, a young woman who was tricked into becoming a drug mule. When an experimental drug was absorbed into her body, Lucy developed incredible psychokinetic powers. However, those heightened abilities seemingly came at the cost of Lucy’s humanity.

Plot details “are being kept under wraps,” but there are some loose ends from the movie. It doesn’t seem very likely that Johansson would return, especially since Lucy disappeared somewhere into time and space. Her last message was “I am everywhere.” Before her apparent ascension, Lucy also created an advanced super computer and used it to pass a flash drive to Professor Norman. However, it was unclear exactly what was on the drive. But if the show goes forward, that answer may finally be revealed.

Morgan has been acting in Hollywood for almost sixty years, and he is primarily known for his feature films. Some of his most notable turns were in Seven, Kiss the Girls, Driving Miss Daisy, Unforgiven, Bruce Almighty, Million Dollar Baby, and The Dark Knight trilogy. More recently, the actor also portrayed himself on two episodes of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are producing the Lucy sequel series. However, no creative team or network/streaming service is currently attached to the show.

Would you like to see Freeman return for a Lucy spinoff sequel series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Arthur and the Minimoys by Luc Besson

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. However. Additionally. Also. Regardless.