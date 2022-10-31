HBO Max’s Penguin Series Casts Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Oswald Cobblepot’s quest to become Gotham City’s top crime boss isn’t going to be an easy one. Along the way, he’s going to face a host of obstacles, including the child of his former employer. Variety reports that Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Penguin spinoff series as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone.

Sofia originally appeared in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween limited series in the mid-‘90s. In that story, she got out of prison to help her father track down the Holiday Killer, revealing her own penchant for ruthless violence. Sale notably drew Sofia with a towering physical frame. But since Milioti is only 5’2”, fans should expect a slightly different version of the character. Sofia later returned in The Long Halloween’s sequel, Batman: Dark Victory, where she was confined to a wheelchair and a neckbrace after falling out of her dad’s penthouse window. She also sought revenge for her father’s death.

The Penguin reportedly takes place immediately following the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Cobblepot, who was the elder Falcone’s lieutenant until The Riddler gunned him down at the end of the film. HBO Max isn’t sharing any other details about Milioti’s role in the show. But presumably, her character won’t like the idea of someone outside the family assuming control of Gotham’s criminal empire.

Earlier this year, Milioti began starring opposite William Jackson Harper in The Resort, which debuted on Peacock in July. She is also known for her roles in 2020’s Palm Springs and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. On the small screen, Milioti previously headlined HBO Max’s Made for Love and has also starred in Fargo season 2 and the final season of How I Met Your Mother.

Milioti won’t be the first actress to play Sofia in live-action. In 2017, Crystal Reed began portraying the character on Fox’s Gotham, and she appeared as a series regular throughout the show’s fourth season. More recently, Laila Berzins provided Sofia’s voice in DC’s animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date for The Penguin.

