Andor Season 1 Episode 8 – What Did You Think?!

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Andor season 1 episode 8!

For the first time since Andor began, it’s not clear if the trend of a payoff every third episode will occur. That’s primarily because Cassian Andor is trapped in an Imperial prison, and his only allies who haven’t been captured or injured are the ones who want him dead. But this is still a Star Wars series, and grand breakouts have been a part of the franchise for decades. Now that this week’s episode is out, we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about Andor season 1 episode 8.

Cassian Andor is a victim of his own success. Because of the heist he helped pull off on Aldhani, the Empire has been imprisoning people for minor offenses and giving them long sentences. Cassian’s new life as a prisoner on Narkina 5 begins with a demonstration that the floor is wired with electricity. This means the Imperials can shock any prisoner who gets out of line. Narkina 5 is essentially a prison work camp, and its unwilling laborers are tortured by electric shocks if they don’t meet the grueling production pace. And if any group of prisoners fall behind, they get extra punishment.

Elsewhere, Syril Karn finds himself detained by Imperial Security Bureau agent Dedra Meero. It seems that Syril has been making false reports about Cassian in an attempt to track him down. Dedra allows Syrill to read the report about Cassian’s escape on Ferrix to fill in any gaps. Syrill does provide some additional details, but he also lobbies hard for a restored position within the Empire. However, Dedra isn’t inclined to do him any favors. She also warns Syrill against filling any more reports about Cassian.

In a meeting with her colleagues, Dedra reveals that she’s after Cassian because he is her only lead on Luthen Rael. But since they don’t know Luthen’s real name, they call him “Axis.” Dedra correctly theorizes that Luthen is the real brain behind the coordinated Rebel assaults. Back on Ferrix, Cassian’s adoptive mother, Maarva, is becoming more bold in her anti-Imperial activities. With Maarva’s health failing her, Bix Caleen sends a coded message to Luthen in an attempt to contact Cassian. However, Luthen’s associate convinces him to shut down the connection without sending a response.

Vel Sartha and her girlfriend, Cinta Kaz, have reunited on Ferrix to stake out Bix and Maarva in case Cassian shows up. As you may recall from last week, Vel was ordered to kill Cassian to prevent him from disclosing any information about Luthen. Cinta decides to rent a room by herself nearby, which disappoints Vel. Back on Coruscant, Mon Montha and her friend, Tay Kolma, run into more difficulty raising money for the Rebellion. But in a more pressing matter, Bix’s communication attempt lands her in Imperial custody, with Dedra in charge of the interrogation.

As Cassian continues to settle in at the prison, Luthen ventures out to visit Saw Gerrera on Segra Milo. Luthen also offers Saw free weapons and equipment if he meets with another Rebel faction. Regardless, Saw refuses to work with any other Rebels out of the belief that only his ideology is pure.

