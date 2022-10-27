Marvel’s Ironheart Series Adds Cree Summer to the Cast

Filming is underway on Marvel’s Ironheart, and the series has just added another member to its expanding cast. Deadline is reporting that Cree Summer has joined the show in an undisclosed role.

Summer is a Canadian-American actress who is best known for her voice work. She famously voiced Susie Carmichael on Rugrats, Catwoman in DC Super Hero Girls, Haggar in Voltron: Legendary Defender, Foxxy Love on Drawn Together, Maxine “Max” Gibson in Batman Beyond, She-Hulk in The Incredible Hulk 1996 animated series, and numerous other roles. Early in her live-action career, Summer broke out as Freddie Brooks on A Different World, the spin-off to The Cosby Show. More recently, Summer played roles in a pair of FX shows, Better Things and What We Do In The Shadows.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, a technical genius who invents a suit of armor similar to the one Tony Stark used as Iron Man. Thorne will make her MCU debut next month in Black Panther Wakanda: Forever.

Anthony Ramos co-stars in the series Parker Robbins, a man who becomes a supervillain known as The Hood. In addition to Thorne and Ramos, other cast members include Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, Zoe Terakes, Shea Couleé, and Paul Calderón.

Deadline also mentioned the persistent rumors that Sacha Baron Cohen might play the legendary Marvel villain, Mephisto. However, Cohen’s involvement with the series is only a rumor as it has not yet been confirmed, not even by Deadline.

Chinaka Hodge is the showrunner of the series, which will consist of six episodes, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing three episodes each. Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023.

Who do you think Cree Summer will play in the series? Leave your predictions in the comment section below!

Photo Credits: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.