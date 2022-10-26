Check Out the First Image From Amazon’s Fallout TV Series

Amazon currently has a number of different video game adaptations in the works. But the first to join its streaming library will be a new TV show based on Fallout, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serving as executive producers. Incidentally, this month happens to mark the 25th anniversary of the original Fallout game hitting the PC in 1997. And in honor of this milestone, Amazon has shared the first official photo from the upcoming series.

The full image shows three mystery characters with their backs facing the camera. Additionally, each one is wearing a matching blue jumpsuit with the number “33” on the back, designating which underground vault they currently occupy. In the original games, Vault 33 was one of the earliest underground shelters established following a global nuclear disaster. Located in San Diego, the vault only allowed six people inside at a time. But in the new photo from the series, its occupants are staring ahead at the vault’s open doorway, with someone emerging from the Wasteland outside.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are spearheading Fallout as showrunners and executive producers. The cast currently includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Production on the adaptation began earlier this year, with Nolan directing the series’ pilot episode.

Amazon still hasn’t announced a premiere date for Fallout.

