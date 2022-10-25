Ncuti Gatwa Reveals Doctor Who Is Moving to Disney+

In 2023, fans outside the UK and Ireland might have an easier time figuring out exactly how to see Doctor Who episodes if they miss the initial airdate. That’s because it’s moving to Disney+ as its new streaming home. (That also means no commercial breaks stateside, so hooray for that.) Currently, most episodes — not counting the latest one, yet — are available on HBO Max. It might be time to catch up, as it’s not immediately clear what will happen to those. As announced, the deal only mentions new episodes for now.

Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor, makes the announcement at the end of a new Q&A video. For fans who haven’t seen the actor in shows like Sex Education, it’s a chance to get a sense of how he’ll be in character. He mentions his favorite Who villains, and indicates he’d like to see his Doctor intersect with African mythology, which would be a new step for a character whose earthbound exploits mainly center on the UK.

Check out the video below:

We also get a look at the new Doctor Who logo, which resembles a revamped Tom Baker-era version. Gatwa’s references favor recent iterations of the show, but it’s clear returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is indicating a love of the show’s past as well. Some of Chris Chibnall’s choices, like the Timeless Child retcon, didn’t always seem as rooted in the show’s traditions, so it may indicate things are back on track, so to speak.

What do you think of the show’s move and its logo? Let us know in comments.

