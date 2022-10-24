Familiar Faces Return In New Doctor Who Teaser Trailer

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor! Familiar faces return.

The Thirteenth Doctor’s time is over and there’s a new Doctor in the TARDIS. The latest Doctor Who special, Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor, marked the final appearance of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor. It also introduced the Fourteenth Doctor, but he’s not the man we expected. Instead of Ncuti Gatwa, the new regeneration of the Doctor looks just like David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, as once again played by Tennant himself.

What the [bleep] is going on? Fans will have to wait until 2023 for some answers. But in the first teaser trailer for Doctor Who‘s 60 anniversary season, Tennant’s Doctor admits that he doesn’t know who he is anymore. Regardless, he is mysteriously reunited with his former companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate). As for Gatwa’s Doctor, there’s only a brief glimpse of him at the end.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who is pulling the Doctor’s strings? The safe bet is on Neil Patrick Harris’ unnamed villain, who also makes his debut in the trailer. It’s far too soon to say if Harris’ character is a new adversary or if he’s simply an old foe with a new face. With Doctor Who, both possibilities are equally likely.

Russell T Davies, the writer and executive producer of the first few seasons of the Doctor Who revival series, is returning to the show next year. For at least the next year, the franchise once again belongs to RTD.

What do you think about the new teaser video? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor – Old Friends

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.