The Flash Season 9 Promotes Jon Cor To Series Regular

Production on The Flash season 9 finally began in Vancouver last month. And while most of what The CW has planned for the Scarlet Speedster’s last hurrah remains a mystery, we can definitely expect to see more of Mark Blaine (a.k.a. Chillblaine) when the series returns. Deadline brings word that Jon Cor has been promoted to series regular for the show’s final season.

Cor made his first appearance as Mark Blaine in The Flash’s seventh season. Originally a scientist at Ivo Labs, Mark lost his job after developing cryogenic technology and subsequently began working as a bartender at O’Shaughnessy’s. During this time, he donned a pair of cryogenic gauntlets and took on the persona of Chillblaine in order to reclaim his tech from Ivo. Mark also framed Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost for murder until he was found out and imprisoned for his crimes. But once Mark got out, the pair reconciled and eventually began dating.

The last time viewers saw Mark, he was reeling from Frost’s death in the final episode of season 8. However, he also appeared to meet a new female character who emerged from his Consciousness Resurrection Chamber. We didn’t see the character’s face, but showrunner Eric Wallace previously confirmed that her voice belonged to none other than Killer Frost actress Danielle Panabaker. The full nature of Frost’s return has yet to be revealed. But in terms of Mark’s arc in season 9, Frost’s passing will “haunt Mark as he sets out on his journey to become a hero.”

The Flash will air its ninth and final season in early 2023.

